Explore the country's most unique people, places and stories on Shots! TV.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share gripping stories from around the UK. Our quirky episodes explore all things weird and wonderful.

1. The Great British Hobby Hunt: Episode 1

In this brand new Shots! TV series, we dive into the fascinating world of British hobbies. From ancient traditions to modern passions, get ready to explore what makes Britain’s hobbies truly unique. In the first episode, we travel to Lancashire to try our hand at curling and get rough and ready in roller derby. Watch The Great British Hobby Hunt: Episode 1 to learn more about the country's more unique pastimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Inside the Biggest Hybrid Ferry

We follow Brittany Ferries latest LNG and electric hybrid ship the Saint Malo during it’s first commercial sail from Portsmouth International Port. She is 194 metres long and the fourth of five new vessels built for Brittany Ferries. The ship is considered to be the “biggest hybrid ferry” to operate in the English Channel, running on both LNG and battery. Watch Inside the Biggest Hybrid Ferry to find out more.

3. Unconventional Brits episode 28

In this exclusive series, we follow the real lives of some of the most extraordinary people, hobbies and places in the country. In this episode, we meet a boxer and plumber turned film star, a woman showcasing the history of her house and an artist who composed a sound track from her zebra crossing. Watch Unconventional Brits episode 28 to hear their stories.

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Keep up with our latest videos by signing up to Shots TV! Newsletter here .