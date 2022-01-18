FC Halifax Town: "He's got back to doing what he does best," says Shaymen boss Wild on player of the month Warburton

Matty Warburton. Photo: Marcus Branston

Warburton netted in three consecutive league appearances last month, in Halifax's wins over Wealdstone and King's Lynn and their draw at Chesterfield. He has five goals in his last six league games.

"I'm really pleased, Matty's been excellent in and around the group and at the football club," Wild said.

"He's got back to doing what he does best. I'm not surprised he's picked up the accolade because he's had a really good month and a really good season.

"You can tell that in how he plays and the smile on his face every morning, he's back to enjoying his football, which was one of the big reasons he wanted to join us."

Wild said deals for some new additions to his squad are moving closer to completion.

"They are starting to get where they need to be," said the Town boss.

"They're probably a bit further on than they were on Saturday but they're not ready to announce yet."

Yesterday (Monday), Halifax were drawn at home to Notts County in the fifth round of the FA Trophy, and it's a match Wild is looking forward to already.

"It's a big one. We'll play each other twice in 10 days," Wild said of the game, which will take place on February 12, with The Shaymen visiting Meadow Lane in the league on February 22.

"It'll be a big occasion, thank god it's at home, I'm sick of travelling!

"What a great game, it makes for a great winner-takes-all occasion and I'm sure we'll be bang at it for the game.

"It's an exciting fixture for us and hopefully it's a bit quieter than the last time we played each other!"