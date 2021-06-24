FC Halifax Town: “I just want to say a massive thank you” says King after Chesterfield switch

Halifax v Maidenhead, The Shay, Saturday, January 30, 2021. Photo: Marcus Branston. Jeff King

Town’s player of the season has decided to join fellow National League side Chesterfield who have swooped to sign the former Bolton man after a hugely impressive campaign at right wing-back for Halifax.

“When you compare my first season to my second, it’s been a massive development, which is why I got the supporters’ player of the year,” King said.

“I owe the club a lot for giving me the opportunity to get back to my best.

“I think my confidence has come on leaps and bounds. “I wanted to get my confidence where it should be and get back to my best after my bad year in Scotland, and I think people started to see in the last 12 months what I could produce.”

King joined Town as an attacking midfielder, but was a revelation for Town at right wing-back throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

“From the gaffer and Milly (Chris Millington) putting me there for a one-off game, I ended up playing there for the last 12 to 18 months, it’s crazy to think that I’ve got a move from that position,” he said.

“It’s a bit strange really but it’s suited me and I think I’ve deserved what I’ve got.

“It’s probably been my best professional year up to date in terms of appearances and goals.

“There’s still stuff I feel I could have done better, having no silly bookings or reds, but I’ll hopefully start maturing now and that’ll change.”

King said it wasn’t an easy decision to leave The Shay.

“I’ve loved my time at the club and I’ve really felt at home over the last two years,” he said.

“The club, the fans and the people around the club have really helped me come back to my best, and helped my confidence.

“I’ve come on leaps and bounds and I think that’s down to being made to feel at home from day one, and I appreciate that.

“I was always made to feel welcome at Halifax and I really appreciate what they’ve done for me, so I just want to say a massive thank you.

“I hope the fans can understand my reasons for moving on a personal level. I think I can really step to the next level with Chesterfield.

“I spoke to a few people around me, and some of the lads at Halifax, family and friends, and it wasn’t a nice decision to make.

“I spoke to the gaffer and Milly and explained my situation, which wasn’t something I was looking forward to.”

King added: “There’s no reason why Halifax can’t go to the next level, to League Two, just like I’d like to with Chesterfield.

“I just felt like I could really kick on, on a big platform.

“I really want to try and get into the Football League, that’s always been my ambition.

“I think Chesterfield have got a massive chance.