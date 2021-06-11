FC Halifax Town: “There’s no reason why they can’t push for promotion” says former Shaymen winger Williams

FC Halifax Town v Sutton United, The Shay, Saturday, March 27. Photo: Marcus Branston. Danny Williams

The 33-year-old left the club after the end of the season after two years with The Shaymen, and says he has nothing but fond memories to take away.

“I really enjoyed it, it was one of the most enjoyable clubs I’ve been to in my career,” he said.

“I think that just comes from the lads that were there and the relationships I built with them.

“Coming from Accrington where I didn’t feature much in the year-and-a-half I was there, I started playing football again and enjoying it.

“It was one of the clubs where I enjoyed my football the most, and the environment as well.”

Reflecting on his two seasons, the winger said: “I think I had more to give, I gave it everything I had, I’m not one for excuses but I was hampered with injuries the first season.

“Second season I thought I started a bit better, and then it was hampered with red cards, which didn’t help.

“So I think there was more to see, if there was going to be a third year.

“I’d like to think I gave everything for the team, I wanted them to win and it was a pretty successful two seasons, so I’d like to think I’ve been a part of that and I’ll take that away from me.”

Williams has moved out to Dubai, where he is looking to continue his career in the game.

“I didn’t speak about my intentions to get out to Dubai and seek employment over here in coaching or playing until the final meeting, but I think the gaffer had already made his mind up at that point anyway, so it was perfect for me that that was his intention, to let me go, because my intention was to go,” he said.

“I don’t think there would have been a third year, whether it was offered or not, my intention was to come to Dubai.”

Williams says The Shaymen let themselves down with some poor results during the 2020-21 season, which ultimately cost them a play-off place.”I know the word ‘budget’ goes around in that sense, I don’t know the budget, so I couldn’t tell you if it was an overachievement or an underachievement, but with the players we have, I think this year we could have done better, I think we could have got in the play-offs,” he said.

“You look at certain games where we should have won, which let us down at the vital point, in the last five or six games where we lost a few and other teams won in and around us.

“So we could have certainly got in the play-offs this year with the players we have, but that’s credit to everyone at the club.

“That’s what the aim is now at Halifax, which goes back to being proud to be at Halifax over the last two years, that’s what’s changed, it’s now a club that’s fighting for promotion or the play-offs every year, which is good, and hopefully they can go and do it next year.”

Williams is optimistic about what the future holds for Town.

“Fingers crossed they keep the players they want to, they’re a really good bunch of lads, well-knitted, really good to get on with, there’s no egos,” he said.

“And the quality that’s there in terms of football, there’s no reason why they can’t fight again to get into the play-offs, there’s some really good players there.

“If the manager gets his recruitment right, the players that he wants to bring in, and they’re at the standard of the players already there, then there’s no reason at all why they can’t go on and push for promotion.

“I think that’s got to be the aim now, they’ve set the bar of the play-offs, and fingers crossed they go and do it.”

And Williams had praise for management duo Pete Wild and Chris Millington.

“When I spoke to them I thanked them very much for what they’ve done, I think they’ve been a breath of fresh air around the place,” he said.

“They’re two really genuine, good guys and hopefully I’ll have a relationship with them outside of football in the future.

“They’re two great guys, really top coaches, their attention-to-detail is brilliant, and you want to win for them, you want to do well for the management.

“When we didn’t win, or I didn’t play well, I was disappointed in myself for them, they kind of have that effect on you.

“I said to them I couldn’t thank them enough in terms of playing and coaching, because they things they do, I’m picking up and watching, particularly this year.

“They’ve been great for me in both roles.”

Williams combined his playing duties last season with coaching for Town’s academy, which he says is tough to leave behind.

“I absolutely loved it, I’ve obviously had to leave that,” he said.

“I could have carried on with the coaching if I was in the UK.

“I was gutted that I had to tell the lads I was leaving because I’ve built relationships with them, and the staff, Steve Nichol, Gav Atherton and Nicky Spooner, who’s just been appointed.

“I built great relationships with them so it’s sad to leave, they’ve all text me. It’s disappointing but I guess it’s life in football.

“Again, I can’t thank everyone enough, particularly the academy lads, Steve and Gav, for what they’ve done.

“When we’d play away they’d cover my sessions, I was always watching and observing them and trying to pick up things from them.

“In terms of my career, football and coaching, this has been a really good club for me to develop both sides.

“I really will miss both sides of it, but I wanted to move out here.”

As for what the future holds, Williams is hoping to keep splitting his time between playing and coaching in Dubai.