"I just want to really stamp my authority" - Midfielder Hugill can't wait to show what he can do at Town

Will Hugill says he is excited to be starting a new chapter of his career at Halifax.

The midfielder was at boyhood club Burnley since he was 16, spending three years there as a pro.

But after loan spells at Chester and Fylde, he joined Town this summer after being released by The Clarets.

"As nice as it is at Burnley, being a fan and enjoying it, being around the people for years, all your mates are there and the staff you know really well," Hugill said.

"But I wanted to get out of my comfort zone last year and prove myself in men's football because I know I can do it, and last season I showed that at times.

"I just want to really stamp my authority and show what I can do properly.”

Hugill has been impressing Town’s coaching staff during pre-season with his levels of stamina and athleticism.

"I love to get around the pitch, I've got good legs so I'll get around the pitch,” he said.

"I'm usually a box-to-box midfielder, up and down.

"I want to run forwards, I want to attack, I want to defend, tackle, get stuck in.

"I just try to be involved in everything. I always want to win, and you'll never see me put less than 100 per cent in, that's for sure."

Hugill got the chance to fulfil his dream while with Burnley when he made his debut for the senior side in a League Cup tie at Wolves in August last year.

"I really enjoyed it, I learned a lot," he said of his time at the club.

"Had a few different managers - Vincent Kompany, Scott Parker.

"I'm a Burnley fan as well, so it was great.

"I trained with the first-team, especially at the start of last season, when I made my debut, which was obviously a really good experience.

"Getting on the pitch was brilliant. I just tried to enjoy it as much as possible.

"Away at Molineux, it was a good turnout for a cup game. It was just class, something I'll be proud of for a long time."

Hugill was also captain of the under 21 side at Burnley during the 2023-24 season.

"I think it was Burnley trying to challenge me to be more of a leader and obviously it is good to develop those skills, and it will help you going into men's football," he said.

"You need to use your voice and communicate with the other lads on the pitch."

Hugill's loans at Chester and Fylde both came last season, with the 21-year-old getting an assist within his first 30 seconds on the pitch for Chester.

"That was my first time at that level and I thought I really thrived," he said.

"It was a really good experience, the manager was great, the lads were really good.

"The games were quicker, there's more at stake, it's more physical and it has that competitive edge where you've got to make sure you're firing on all cylinders.

"At Fylde, it was a different challenge, stepping up to the National League.

"Obviously we went down but for me, the experience of being there and playing games was invaluable in my development.

"Hopefully I can take that forward into my time at Halifax.

"There were ups and downs (at Fylde) but I felt confident I can play at that level, definitely.

"There were really good games and there were games where I could do things better, but that's development.

"You can develop at all ages as a player and get better, and I can't wait to start the season here."

On his move to Halifax, Hugill said: "I spoke to the manager and he's a really good guy, I know what he expects and it aligns with what I think as well, about hard work.

"He's really wanting to push us this season for good results and a successful season.

"That aligns with what I want.

"And just what the club stands for, it's close to home for me, so as soon as I heard they wanted to bring me in, it was a no brainer really."

And Hugill already has a win at The Shay under his belt before the season starts, as he was part of the Fylde team that won there 2-1 last season.

"Towards the end of last season, the pitch cut up a lot but with the new pitch, it might not do," he said.

"It's a really good ground, old school, the fans seemed really good, so I can't wait to get playng there."