National League play-off final set to be staged at West Ham United's London Stadium
The 2022 National League play-off final is set to be staged at West Ham United's London Stadium, it has been reported.
According to the Non-League Football Paper, the match will be held at the London Stadium, which was built for the London 2012 Olympics, on Sunday, June 5.
Last season's National League play-off final was held at Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium.
The National League play-offs will get underway on Wednesday, May 25 with the teams who finish fifth and sixth playing each other, while the teams who finish fourth and seventh playing the following night.
The winners will then take on the teams who finish second and third over the weekend of the 28th.
FC Halifax Town are currently third in the National League ahead of their game at Altrincham tomorrow (Friday).