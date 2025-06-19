Karl Gray on his way to gold on Mount Etna.

On Sunday June 1, Calder Valley Fell Runner Karl Gray took part in the European Masters Off Road Championship in Nicolosi, a town at the foot of the famous Etna volcano, which erupted spectacularly the next day.

Karl took home gold in the Male Vet 55 category and finished ninth overall in 3:07:23 a fantastic result for the red and white stalwart.

On Friday May 30 it was announced that Tom McKee was chosen to represent England next month at the International U18 Mountain Running Cup in Slovakia.

Tom has been a member of CVFR since he was eight years old, he puts his success and development to date down to his mentor Al Whitelaw.

Thomas McKee, who has been picked for England, racing at Ilkley earlier in the year.

The teenager is very much looking forward to racing at the World Youth Cup and aims to gain more England vests in the future.

Huge congratulations from all at CVFR Tom!

More success came for the McKee clan as Clara McKee finished 1st Girl 13:58 and 6th overall in the BOFRA Kettlewell Junior Fell race.

In the senior competition Ben Mounsey took first MV40 and 10th overall in 13:09 and Steve Smithies was 3rd MV50 and 31st overall in 16:09.

Klara McKee climbing well at Kettlewell. Photo by Geoff Thompson

Closer to home, Alex Whittam was 1st Vet 40 and 6th overall in the Ilkley trail race in a time of 45:21 and Matthew Daws came 39th in 53:59.

Max Wilkinson came sixth in the Stanhill Fell Race in Oswaldtwistle last Wednesday in a time of 33:05 and is leading the Accrington Fell and Trail race series after 3 races by 9 points.

Asher Jael ran in the Edenfield Fell Race finishing 7th in 50:39.

In the Lake District on Saturday May 31, Stella Chrisanthou finished 7th Female and 3rd Female Vet 50 in 5:05:38 at the Duddon Valley Long Fell Race and George Kettlewell was 10th male in the short race in a time of 1:46:42.

Sarah Noot at the Grasmere Gallop. Photo by Jumpy James

Kettlewell said: “I was chuffed to finish 10th and enjoy a proper Lakeland adventure. I'd like to thank my family for coming out to watch and support - it always means so much.”

Also in the lakes, Sarah Noot came sixth female and 31st overall in the Grasmere Gallop Marathon in a time of 5:48:31.