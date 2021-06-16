Plenty of Calderdale runners take part in Bradford Millennium Way relay event

Stainland Lions at the Settle Saunter

For Ally Audsley and Laura Goodwin, it was their marathon debuts, and they were joined by Sarah Lunt, Karen Thorne and Roy Lunt, all of whom finished in around six hours.

Martin O’Brien completed the Saddleworth Runners Cake Race in 1:31:56. The Cake Race is a 10 mile fell race with 1,700 feet of climbing over an interesting moorland course.

Two Lions were amongst the field of 79 runners who took part in the inaugural eight mile Shepherds Crook Fell Race near Burnley. Jim Harris crossed the line in 1:32:13 closely followed by Ray Mooney in 1:43:13.

Sandy Gee and Jimmy Smith both completed this year’s Long Distance Walkers Association 100 mile challenge, which was in a virtual format, with participants free to choose their own route.

The challenge is to complete the distance in less than 48 hours, which means carrying on through the night. Sandy chose a particularly hilly route for the challenge, starting with the entire Calderdale Way and finishing with the Bluebell Trail which includes the notorious climb up Trooper Lane.

Jim Harris completed the 10 mile version of the Duddon Valley Fell Race in 2:26:31. The route includes 3,000 feet of climbing in the Cumbrian Fells.

Eight Lions competed in Saturday’s School Run race. Fraser Ambrose was first Lion in 5th place overall, and Sally Caton was 3rd Lady and won her age category. Tony Mott finished in the top ten.

Lucy Collins had a brilliant run at the Settle Saunter half marathon to finish 1st Lady, and in 3rd place overall.

There was a fantastic showing from the Lions at the Bradford Millennium Way Relay organised by Saltaire Striders. The relay took place over five legs, and 10 Lions took part. Some great efforts on the day resulted in a respectable 24th place finish.

Northowram Pumas competed in the Bradford Millennium Way relay event for the first time in their history on Sunday.

Ten members took part, finishing ninth, with Mike Hartley and Sarah Hodkinson running from Bingley to Penistone Hill Country Park, a route of 10.4miles with almost 2,000ft of climbing, in 2:01:43.

Neil Coupe and Deborah Smith then took the virtual baton onto leg two, going from Penistone Hill to Laycock. 9.4miles, 1,287ft of climbing in 1:57:05.

Then it was the turn of David Collett and Alice Lingard to tackle leg three, which was an eight mile route with 811ft of climbing, which ran from Laycock to Silsden. Dave and Alice finished in an official time of 1:19:58.

The penultimate leg saw Stephen Earle and Tiffany Lewis pair up for leg four, which was an 8.5mile route from Silsden to Ilkley with a climb of 1,261ft! Stephen and Tiffany finished in 1:55:02.

Finally, Aaron Bower and Lisa Hirst finished the race, tackling a 10.7mile route with 1,020ft of climbing, running from Ilkley back to the finish in Bingley. Aaron and Lisa finished in 1:35:58.

Queensbury RC’s Steve Brook came 89th in the Burton Leonard 10k in a time of 54:36, while Louise Innes ran the Leeds 10k at Temple Newsham 1:28:20.The club had three teams at the Bradford Millennium Way, with Queensbury A finishing 10th,