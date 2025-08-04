Shackleton has sights set on medals in United States tournament

Recently crowned national champion Megan Shackleton is in the 15-strong British squad competing at the ITTF World Para Elite Spokane, in the United States, next week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to winning the Ladies Wheelchair title, Todmorden star Shackleton beat regular mixed doubles partner Jack Hunter-Spivey 3-2 to win the Open Wheelchair title at the Michael Hawkesworth National Championships in Sheffield.

“It means a lot to win the Open title,” she said, “especially to have to beat a top player like Jack from men’s class 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it shows that all the hard work we’re doing in Sheffield is paying off for me and it was nice to be a woman at the top of the podium against the boys.

Todmorden table tennis ace Megan Shackleton. Picture: Manca Meglic

"In the last few weeks, we’ve played a lot of matches and they’ve been 3-2 and I've won one and lost a few. On the training camp in Sweden, I beat the two Swedish boys, so I think Jack knew I’d improved, and I don’t think it shocked him too much.

“I went 2-0 up and when it was 2-2 I had to change my tactics a little bit but thankfully a lot of the stuff I’ve been working on in training, especially mixing in my touch play with my attacking game served me really well so I’ll be looking to bring that in the USA as well and hopefully see some more success from it.

“I think I’ve been gradually improving throughout the year and starting to consolidate some different things into my game so I’m feeling positive for the USA and excited to get started and see where I’m at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d like to make it all the way to the end obviously but I’m definitely looking to be in the medals.”

Shackleton is joined in the squad by fellow national champion Joshua Stacey and Paris 2024 Paralympic medallists Will Bayley, Rob Davies, Bly Twomey, Fliss Pickard, Paul Karabardak and Billy Shilton.

Stacey is currently ranked number two in the world in men’s class 9 after taking gold and silver respectively in the Challenger and Elite events in Slovenia in May.

He did not lose a set in winning the Open Standing and class 9-10 singles events in Sheffield and is hoping to continue that form in Spokane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going into my class singles I expected to win,” he said, “especially being seeded number one so I placed that expectation on myself and I think I played well.

"I made sure I was able to play my game and I almost suffocated who I was playing, and I think it reflected in the score lines. Obviously, I’m very pleased to have won.

“I definitely think I’ve made improvements from Slovenia. Although they were good tournaments for me, I came back from there with a clear picture of what I needed to do to get better and to make me more solid.

"I think I’ve made a lot of good adjustments; the goal of improvement is never-ending, but I think I’m in a good place going into the USA and the Nationals provided relevant match practice which is always good to have.”