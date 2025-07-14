Valley runners keep it in the family at Pike and Heptonstall

Sister and brother Clara and Tom McKee were joined by mum Trudi to make the Stoodley Pike fell race a family affair, with all three claiming top positions in their categories.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio were among the 27 from Calder Valley Fell Runners who marked the start of the Summer Series at the 5k event, organised by Todmorden Harriers.

Clara was first female and ninth overall, finishing almost five minutes and 33 places ahead of the second placed female, Rossendale Harrier’s Lyla Duffy, while Tom was second overall and first in the men’s U18s, narrowly beaten by Grant Cunliffe who managed to break his own previous course record from last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And mum Trudi made it a successful family day out by scooping first place in the FV50 category.

Heptonstall racers ready at the start line.

Other notable runs included Megan Newbould who fought hard with a sprint across the final field over the line to claim first in the women’s U23s, Joe Stone also getting into the top ten by taking second in the U18s and Cass Chisholm, who was first FV40.

Valley’s ladies and men’s teams each achieved second place.

There was another family affair at the Heptonstall Festival fell race, where three members of the Wharton family enjoyed excellent results.

Max won overall with a clear two-minute lead thanks to his impressive time of 47:44, which was only one minute outside of Joe Baxter’s 2018 course record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heptonstall Festival race gets off the line, with Valley men’s team prize winners Max Wharton, Tom McKee and Andy Collier in red and white hoops. Pic: Heptonstall Festival fell race

Max’s dad Mark celebrated first place in the MV50 category and Max’s sister Issy clinched fourth place in the women’s standings, helping Valley to victory in the women’s team competition.

With nearly 500 metres of climb over 9.5k in clammy clag, wind and rain, the festival run was a test for the fell runners who took part.

And having run Stoodley Pike fell race only four days previously, Tom McKee continued his successful week of racing by taking second place. Andy Collier’s strong run helped make up the winning men’s team.

There was a punchy 400m of climb at the 8.5k Alderman’s Ascent fell race, in Saddleworth, and the Calder Valley club celebrated top five finishes and two firsts in category prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Hall arrives at Moot Hall in Keswick to join the Bob Graham 24 Hour Club. Pic: Leon Severn

Alex Whittem finished second overall and first MV40 in a time of 41:45 while Adam Breaks wasn’t far behind, achieving fourth place overall and first MV45 in a time of 46:17.

Meanwhile, Valley’s Stephen Hall became the newest member of the exclusive Bob Graham 24 Hour Club.

The Bob Graham round has been an inspirational route for many and to join the club, runners need to successfully navigate around a 66-mile, 27,000 feet circuit of 42 of the highest peaks in the Lake District in under 24 hours, just as hotelier Bob Graham did in 1932.

Friends supporting Hall on the round with high winds and rain making the going difficult. Lee Shimwell, who successfully completed the round in 2012 and supported Stephen on leg one, said: “It was about the worst wind I’ve seen on Skiddaw summit.”

However, Hall showed incredible tenacity to complete “the hardest and most physical thing I’ve ever done” to finish in just under 22 hours.