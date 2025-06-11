New Halifax Panthers' signing Vila Halafihi in action for Sheffield Eagles. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Halifax Panthers have signed experienced forward and “fierce competitor” Vila Halafihi ahead of the side’s Championship visit to Widnes Vikings on Sunday, June 15 (kick off 3pm).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old hooker, who can also play loose forward, joins the Panthers having made 172 first team appearances so far during his career, having enjoyed spells at Bradford Bulls, Swinton Lions and Hunslet before spending three seasons with Sheffield Eagles.

Having made 30 appearances in South Yorkshire last season, Halafihi announced his retirement from the game at the end of 2024. But the draw of working with Kyle Eastmond was enough of an incentive to announce a comeback to Rugby League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Panthers’ head coach was pleased to have his newest addition on board at The Shay.

“He’s a real fierce competitor,” Eastmond told the club’s official website. “He wants to be the best and wants to win, which is a character trait we’re always looking for. He’ll bring a lot of experience and leadership to the team.

“It’s a signing we need that’s not only good for us on the field, but off it as well. He’ll help to raise the standard and help the lads, they’ve done a lot and given a lot this year already in half a season. And it’s nice to get more bodies in to help them.”

He added: “He’s had a spell out of the game but has kept his fitness up and kept training so he should slot straight back into the routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a smart hooker who can do a job at loose forward as well. We’ll get him in, let him find his feet, and get on board with what we do.

“His versatility and experience will add a lot to us, it’s a good asset to have. He’s only 31, and we knew he still had more to give especially at this level so it was an easy decision.”

Halafihi is the club’s third signing in quick succession following the additions of David Nofoaluma and Maxime Jobe.

Vila is expected to go straight into contention for selection for Sunday’s clash with the Vikings at DCBL Stadium, as Fax look to end a three-match losing streak.