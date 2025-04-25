Magic Weekend backed by Flamingo Land

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Flamingo Land, Yorkshire’s award-winning theme park, zoo and holiday destination, will return as an official partner of Super League’s 18th Magic Weekend as the annual rugby league festival returns to St James’ Park in Newcastle for the May Bank Holiday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Players from Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, who take their local rivalry to Newcastle for the last game of the 2025 Magic Weekend next Sunday evening, enjoyed a day out at Flamingo Land with their families this week to celebrate the renewal of the partnership, which was launched successfully when the 17th Magic Weekend was staged at Elland Road in August 2024.

And as part of the partnership, Flamingo Land will be launching special offers for Magic attendees, rugby league fans and through the sport’s Our League app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located near Malton in North Yorkshire, Flamingo Land is a convenient destination for rugby league fans and the family adventure park boasts more than 100 rides and attractions, including the Splash Zone.

Flamingo Land chief executive Gordon Gibb with Brad Singleton of Castleford Tigers and Seth Nikotemo of Wakefield Trinity.

RL Commercial Director, Bobby Bahadori said: “We said when launching our partnership with Flamingo Land last year that it was a perfect fit with the Magic Weekend, so we’re delighted to have extended their deal for our return to Newcastle in 2025.

“Flamingo Land is conveniently located for the thousands of fans of our Super League clubs who will be travelling up to Newcastle for the Bank Holiday weekend, and for the northeast sports fans who have provided such a warm welcome for rugby league since Magic was first played at St James’ Park in 2015.

“We’re grateful to the players of Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity for taking some time out this week to come to Flamingo Land, before they bring Magic Weekend to a close next Sunday night. They had a great time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flamingo Land chief executive, Gordon Gibb said: "We really enjoyed working with the Super League clubs and fans for the first time for Magic last year, and we’re delighted to be back on board for 2025.

“St James’ Park is a great venue in a great city, making it a perfect fit for Flamingo Land as well as Super League, especially over the May Bank Holiday, with the rest of the Super League season and the summer to look forward to.”

Super League’s Magic Weekend was launched in Cardiff in 2007, and this will be the eighth time it has been played at St James’ Park since it was first taken to the home of Newcastle United FC a decade ago in May 2015.

As usual, there are three matches on Saturday and three on Sunday, with Newcastle Thunder playing their Betfred League One fixture against Workington Town at Blaydon RUFC on Friday night.