Regent Street: Controlled explosions conducted in Central London after reports of bomb threat
In a statement, Westminster Police said: “Road closures are in place in the vicinity of Regent Street and New Burlington Street while officers investigate a suspicious vehicle. Officers have carried out a number of controlled explosions as a precautionary measure."
Photos from the scene show people evacuated on Regent Street, with emergency services visible in the background and a police safety cordon in place. Footage shared on X shows the scene, with police tape cordoning off parts of the affected area.
Authorities responded to the incident earlier in the day, prompting evacuations and the closure of nearby roads. Police have not yet disclosed further details about the suspicious vehicle or the results of their investigation.
The public is advised to avoid the area as emergency services continue their work.
