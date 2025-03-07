Here’s who is flying the UK flag at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland 🎵🎤📺

Remember Monday was announced as the United Kingdom’s representative early today on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

The finals of this year’s contest is set to take place in Basel, Switzerland on May 17 2025.

Your great Great British hope at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has been announced moments ago, so start rooting for Remember Monday .

As announced on Scott Mill’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show , the British country-pop trio consisting of Holly-Anne Hull, Lauren Byrne, and Charlotte Steele will be jetting off to Basel in May, representing the United Kingdom with their entry , What The Hell Just Happened.

The group gained widespread recognition after competing on The Voice UK in 2019, where they were mentored by Jennifer Hudson. The group is known for their rich harmonies and modern take on country music, blending influences from pop and folk. They also become the first girl group to represent the UK at Eurovision since 1999 - that year saw Precious finish 12th with 38 points.

In a press release regarding their selection, the band said: When you’re a kid and people ask you what you want to be when you grow up, an absolute classic, ‘I wanna be a pop star’, so the fact that we’re getting the chance to live that dream as three best friends is just wild.

We’re going to be the first girl band to represent the UK since 1999, which feels like such a crazy honour. We’re going to bring loads of fun, energy and hopefully do something that you won’t have seen before on the Eurovision stage.”

The group are set to perform at the Splendour Festival in Nottingham on July 19 and 20 2025, followed by performing at The Big Feastival on August 22 2024

The United Kingdom automatically qualifies for the Eurovision Song Contest Final by virtue of their ‘Big Five’ status , joining France, Germany, Italy, Spain and last year’s winner, Switzerland.

When are the Eurovision Song Contest finals in 2025?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest Final, taking place in St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland , is set to take place on May 17 2025 - but before then, the final entrants into this year’s final will compete in two Semi-Final rounds again.

The first semi final, which sees Estonia, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine, Albania, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Cypris, Netherlands, Norway and San Marino vying for a final spot, will take place on May 13 2025.

The second semi-final, which includes Armenia, Australia, Austria, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Israel, Luxembourg, Malta and Serbia, will take place on May 14 2025.

What are your first impressions on this year’s UK hopeful at the Eurovision Song Contest, or do you think we’re in for another dire year? Share your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.