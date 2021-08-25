Piece Hall ready to rock again with Manic Street Preachers, New Order, Kaiser Chiefs and more

Kaiser Chiefs are among the acts performing at The Piece Hall

Some well-known and well-loved acts will be performing at the historic Halifax venue over the coming weeks.

First up are Britpop legends Shed Seven who will play on Saturday, supported by The Pigeon Detectives, The Wedding Present, Skylights and Brighton Beach DJs.

The band has announced that the Piece Hall gig and its other summer shows will be their last with their current line-up, with two of its founding members - drummer Alan Leach and guitarist-keyboard player Joe Johnson - announcing they will take an indefinite break after these performances.

On Sunday, pioneers in UK ska and one of the most influential acts in British history The Specials will take to the stage, with special guests The Rifles, The Skints and Offworld.

Some of the concerts were originally planned for last summer but had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson, said: “I admit to feeling a combination of excitement and relief.

“There was a time when I wondered if we would ever be able to go ahead with our music events, but thanks to the flexibility of the performers and the determination of our co-promoter, Futuresound, we are now ready to make The Piece Hall move, once again, to the sound of music.

“I think many of us have longed to do the things we need to do with family and friends and just be together, again.

“We cannot wait to welcome everyone back here to have a sing, dance and enjoy the music.”

The Piece Hall’s previous concerts in 2019 - including Embrace and Elbow - were a roaring success and Ms Chance-Thompson said then she was confident that word of the building as a venue would spread through the music industry.

She was right, with the Piece Hall and Futuresound securing a host of huge names .

Following Shed Seven and The Specials are indie-rock band The Cribs, who will be performing on Friday, September 3, supported by Everything Everything, Black Honey, The Orielles and The Lounge Society.

Saturday, September 4 will see iconic Yorkshire musician Richard Hawley play, with special guests John Grant, Stephen Fretwell and Studio Electronique.

Manchester legends New Order will perform on Wednesday, September 8 along with Lone Lady and DJ Tintin.

Friday, September 10 will see hugely influential Manic Street Preachers playing with support from Sea Power, The Anchoress and Adwaith.

And Yorkshire rock heroes Kaiser Chiefs will close the series of gigs with two concerts - one on Saturday, September 11 and the other on Sunday, September 12.