A huge rush for pre-sale tickets for their performance at the historic venue on Friday, July 7 has led to the Manchester legends adding an additional show on Saturday, July 8.

Remaining tickets for the Friday show and tickets for the new Saturday show will go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 9am via ticketmaster.co.uk

One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s.

James will play another show at Halifax's Piece Hall

Their many hits include Sit Down’, ‘Born of Frustration’, ‘She’s A Star’ and ‘Come Home’.

James join Madness, Sting, Embrace, War On Drugs and The Lumineers among the 2023 headliners for Live at The Piece Hall, with many more artists still to be announced.

