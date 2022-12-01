News you can trust since 1853
What's On: Second James show announced at The Piece Hall in Halifax after rush for tickets

Indie greats James have announced a second show at Halifax’s Piece Hall, due to phenomenal demand.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 6:08pm

A huge rush for pre-sale tickets for their performance at the historic venue on Friday, July 7 has led to the Manchester legends adding an additional show on Saturday, July 8.

Remaining tickets for the Friday show and tickets for the new Saturday show will go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 9am via ticketmaster.co.uk

One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have sold more than 25 million records worldwide since forming in Manchester in the early 1980s.

James will play another show at Halifax's Piece Hall

    Their many hits include Sit Down’, ‘Born of Frustration’, ‘She’s A Star’ and ‘Come Home’.

    James join Madness, Sting, Embrace, War On Drugs and The Lumineers among the 2023 headliners for Live at The Piece Hall, with many more artists still to be announced.

    For more information about Live At The Piece Hall and all events at the venue visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk .

