What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup on TV in 2025? ITV racing schedule and timings
- Cheltenham Gold Cup will be broadcast live on ITV.
- ITV Racing has been covering the full four days of the festival.
- But what time do you need to tune in?
The highly anticipated Cheltenham Gold Cup is just a few hours away. It is one of the showpiece events from the four day festival.
Galopin Des Champs has won the race in both of the two previous years - and all eyes will be on whether it will be three-in-a-row. ITV will once again be broadcasting the race live this year.
The broadcaster has been providing live coverage throughout the full Cheltenham Festival. But what time should you tune in? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Cheltenham live on ITV?
The broadcaster has been providing hours of live coverage from the Cheltenham Festival in 2025. It has been live each day and the final day (March 14) is no exception.
ITV’s coverage will start at 12.45pm and will run non-stop throughout the day until 5pm. It will be live on ITV1 and also ITVX - and the channel will not change during the broadcast.
What time is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
While ITV’s coverage will begin at 12.45pm, the Gold Cup itself will not start until later in the afternoon. But there will be plenty of races beforehand - to wet your appetite.
The Gold Cup is due to begin at approximately 4pm - give or take. So make sure you switch to ITV1 in advance.
Can you watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup on streaming?
The showpiece race will bring the curtain down on this year’s Cheltenham Festival. It started on Tuesday (March 11) and runs until this evening.
ITV is also covering the whole of Cheltenham live on its streaming service - ITVX. Just be warned that the action may be ever so slightly behind traditional TV, so maybe stay off social media during the Gold Cup to avoid seeing the result.
ITVX is available for free - but to watch Cheltenham Gold Cup live you do still need a TV licence.
See who the presenters and pundits on ITV are for 2025’s Cheltenham Festival here. Let me know who you think will win the Gold Cup by email: [email protected].