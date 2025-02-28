This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Four Tet, Sub Focus, Chase & Status and more added to this year’s Creamfields bill 🎶🎪⏺

Creamfields have announced 44 acts set to perform at this year’s festival.

Alongside the already announced ANYMA, Martin Garrix and David Guetta, Chase & Status and Four Tet are among the new artists revealed.

Here’s the current list of acts for Creamfields 2025 and how you can still get tickets to the biggest dance party this summer.

The 2025 edition of Creamfields is set to be a game-changer for dance music fans, boasting an ambitious production and now 44 acts confirmed to be performing in Cheshire this year.

But scrolling through the list, one rumour that was floating around online has now been confirmed: after speculation that Four Tet could make their return to the live circuit, the influential IDM master is set to perform at this year’s Creamfields event - so expect extended, hypnotic mixes that range from ambient soundscapes to club-ready beats.

Creamfields promises also many more acts, according to their Instagram post , which also handily shows what days the artists are currently scheduled to perform, if a weekend camping ticket is out the question.

Creamfields 2025 - current line-up

ANYMA (UK Exclusive)

David Guetta (UK Exclusive)

Chase & Status

Martin Garrix

Hardwell

Sonny Fodera (Northern Festival Exclusive)

Amelie Lens

Ewan McVicar

Patrick Topping

Jamie Jones

Chris Stussy presents Linger AV DJ Set

Camelphat

Hannah Laing

Eric Prydz

Josh Baker

Ben Hemsley

Adam Beyer

Fisher

Oliver Heldens

Gorgon City

Fatboy Slim

Boris Brejcha

Solardo

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Andy C

Billy Gillies

Blk

Azyr

Horsegiirl

Ben Nicky

Fantasm

Alisha

Darren Styles

Aly & Fila

Eats Everything

Dom Dolla

Chloé Robinson

Miss Monique

Alex Farell

Marco Carola

Sam Divine

Duke Dumont

Four Tet

Sub Focus

Are there tickets left to attend Creamfields 2025?

There are a range of Creamfields 2025 ticket and camping options available. Festivalgoers can choose from day tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, or opt for weekend camping passes, available in 4-day, 3-day, and 2-day options along with VIP packages and add ons.

For more information or to pick up tickets, head on over to Ticketmaster UK .

Looking for more festivals around the United Kingdom to attend this year? Check out our ongoing coverage of the major UK festivals taking place over the next 12 months.