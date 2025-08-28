The Destination X finalists have travelled thousands of kilometres 🚌📺

Destination X will air its final in just a matter of hours.

The finalists have lifted the curtain on their time on the show.

But what was the surprising way the players kept themselves entertained?

A Destination X star has revealed one of the ways the players entertained themselves on the bus. The hit BBC show is preparing to crown its very first winner in a matter of hours.

Just three contestants are left and will be making the final journey. Remind yourself about the life-changing prize up for grabs tonight (August 28).

Audiences were left “emotional” last night (August 27) after a fan favourite was sadly eliminated. See how viewers reacted to the exit here - and read my recap of the episode.

But in between the challenges and trips to the map room, how did the players entertain themselves? Here’s all you need to know:

Destination X star reveals the favourite game they played on BBC bus

Participants on Destination X wear special X Goggles, which give them a glimpse of their surroundings, on the new BBC game show (Picture: BBC/TwoFour)

Prior to the final, the three remaining spoke to the Beeb about their time on the show. Nuclear engineer Judith revealed a surprising way the players kept themselves entertained on the bus.

She said: “We played Uno quite a lot which was very funny and really brought out everyone’s competitive sides.” For those of us who were on the younger side around the turn of the millennium might remember the old Uno Extreme ads, so that brings back plenty of memories.

What will Destination X finalists use the money for?

Pilot Josh said: “I would pay my parents back for the money they spent on flight school, that was a big sacrifice. I would love to be able to give them something back to show how much I appreciated it and then use some to go travelling with my girlfriend.”

In a similar vein, Saskia added: “I’d take my family on a holiday and give my mom a lot of the winnings she’s sacrificed a lot over the years for my brother and I and this would be a huge chance to say thank you for everything she’s done.”

Judith said: “I would definitely love to treat my family, I would love to travel more and go to parts of the world I have never seen. Just being able to set up a future for myself would be amazing.”

