Halifax Bake Off contestant is second favourite to win ahead of start of new series

As the latest series of the Great British Bake Off begins tonight (Tuesday), bookies are looking at who they think will win the show, and Halifax contestant Amelia Le Bruin is high on the list.

According to OddsMonkey, odds for Amelia to win series 10 of the hit Channel 4 show are 9/2, second favourite below Alice Fevronia who is the favourite at 4/1.

Read: Halifax contestant joins Great British Bake Off 2019 line-up

OddsMonkey spokesman, Peter Watton, said: “It is clearly hard to predict at this point, but we do often see Punters siding with one person, although the fact the public don’t have a say in this TV show is unusual and makes things more difficult.

“One thing we can see this year is that the ladies are being backed, with the first five in the betting all girls, with geography teacher Alice Fevronia the early favourite at quite a short price of 4/1.

“But don’t rule out back to back winners from Rotherham, Rahul Mandal took the title in 2018 and we have another entrant from the Yorkshire town in the shape of Dan Chambers – who is the favourite male at 6/1.”

Amelia, 24, who currently works as a fashion designer in London, is set to bake up a storm in the iconic tent with her fabulous baking and decorating skills.

She honed her baking skills while studying at university in Leeds and Leicester and draws on her northern roots to inspire her baking and believes that freshly farmed produce is essential for a satisfying bake.

Read: Appearing on Bake Off is 'a dream come true' for Amelia from Halifax

Amelia will join 12 other bakers from across the country in the series which has been dubbed the 'youngest ever' group of bakers with an average age of 31.

The popular programme is hosted by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig and features Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as judges.

The Great British Bake Off starts tonight (Tuesday) on Channel 4 at 8pm