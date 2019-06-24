Victoria Theatre reveals new panto comic to the people of Halifax

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax recently announced that Yorkshire-born comedy actor Josh Benson will be joining the theatre as the loveable comic for this year’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast, which runs from December 14 to January 5.

To introduce Josh to the people of Halifax, he was taken on a whistlestop tour of the town where he was given a warm Halifax welcome in the best pantomime way possible – with custard pie greetings.

The Victoria Theatre have released a video of the day which includes visits to - and custard pies from - Harveys of Halifax, the Piece Hall, Halifax Borough Market, Eureka Children’s Museum, Halifax Minster and Shibden Hall - the filming location of Gentleman Jack.

Josh began his pantomime career in 2007 at the age of just 10, as a 'Panto Babby' at the York Theatre Royal, alongside the (now legendary part of panto history) Berwick Kaler.

After two years in panto there he then appeared as John Darling in Peter Pan in 2014.

Last year saw Josh's first principle role in a pantomime, as Buttons in Cinderella, at the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield. He is honoured to have been invited to join the Imagine Theatre and Victoria Theatre family for this pantomime season.

As an actor, Josh’s credits include Little Ernie in the BAFTA award winning BBC Morecambe and Wise biopic -Eric & Ernie, BBC1’s Casualty and Monroe for ITV.

He played Tommo in Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s Calendar Girls Musical from 2015 – 2017 where the show was on tour and in London’s West End.

Josh is also currently involved with the development of the New Musical "Twilight Robbery" (the story of a group of OAP's doing a diamond heist), which is continuing to workshop UK wide.

Josh is also a professional Close-Up / Stage Magician and Comedian, having performed 4 seasons of The Good Old Days at the City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds and a season of Players Music Hall in London’s Charing Cross Theatre.

As a ‘grown up’ entertainer, Josh also recently debuted his first ever one-man Cabaret… It’s Not the Joshua Benson Show, at the Phoenix Arts Club and Colab Factory in London, and he will be taking the show to the Great Yorkshire Fringe in April this year.

Josh will be joined by Adam Stafford as Dame and the pair will undoubtedly form a formidable duo with guaranteed laughs and some fantastic comedy timing.

Tickets are available from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the Box Office on 01422 351158.

