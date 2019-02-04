Here's what is happening at Eureka in Halifax during February half term

There will be plenty of things to do for the whole family to enjoy at Eureka during February half term.

The National Children’s Museum in Halifax will be hosting a half term Hullabaloo from Saturday 16 to Sunday 24 February.

Families can experience a cacophony of sound and science with the team from Noisy Toys, who are taking over the Eureka Theatre all week with their Acousatron.

Visitors from Monday to Friday should keep a tight hold of their packed lunches as there will be some very cheeky squirrels called The Nutkins coming out of hibernation.

Eureka is currently hosting a brand new Spark gallery exhibition called Patternarium, a collaboration with IOU Theatre in Halifax, featuring an array of machines, lights and exhibits, exploring the secret patterns created all around us.

All activities are included in the price of standard admission, or free to annual pass holders.

Opening hours will also be extended during half term, opening at 9.30am from Monday 18 to Friday 22 February.

