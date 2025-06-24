Ironheart is a two-week Marvel event coming to Disney Plus 👀

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marvel’s latest TV show is about to arrive on Disney Plus.

Ironheart marks the end of MCU’s Phase 5.

But when exactly will the first episodes be out?

A two-week superhero event is coming to Disney Plus as the curtain is brought down on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5.

Ironheart will reintroduce audiences to the titular character - Riri Williams - after her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is the final release in the latest era of the MCU, before The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off a brand new phase next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominique Thorne returns for the miniseries and is joined by Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich and more. But when exactly can you watch the Marvel series?

What to expect from Ironheart?

Ironheart is coming to Disney Plus | Marvel/ Disney Plus

The titular character of Marvel’s latest miniseries was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the movie, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a genius inventor and MIT student, was the mind behind a vibranium detector that catches the attention of both Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the antagonist Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía).

She goes on to invent a suit of armour to rival those made by Tony Stark/ Iron Man and aids Wakanda in the battle against Namor and his followers. The film ended with Williams returning to MIT and leaving the suit of armour behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brief pre-release synopsis for Ironheart from the Disney Plus reads: “Genius inventor Riri Williams returns to Chicago where she meets Parker Robbins, a.k.a. ‘The Hood’.”

Both the name of the show and the trailers suggest that Williams will take another crack at making a power armour - and take on the mantle of Ironheart.

What time is Ironheart out on Disney Plus?

The latest Marvel show is set to premiere on streaming tomorrow (June 25) in the UK and today (June 24) for US audiences. Three episodes will be released this week - with three more on July 1/ 2.

Following in the footsteps of Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart will drop episodes at a prime time for American audiences - which is bad news for fans in other parts of the world. The three episodes out this week will be released at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT - which due to time differences is 2am GMT/ 3am CEST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that if you live in the UK or Europe, you may have to dodge spoilers when you wake up on release date.

When is the next episode of Ironheart out?

The miniseries is being released as a two week event - which is a twist on previous Marvel Disney Plus drops. Other shows have either landed all in one go or across multiple weeks.

The first three episodes of Ironheart will be released on June 24/25 and the final three will follow on July 1/ 2. The miniseries will have six episodes in total.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.