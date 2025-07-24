Sky’s Mr. Bigstuff is back and features plenty of familiar faces in season 2 👀

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Bigstuff is back for a second series on Sky.

Danny Dyer won a BAFTA for his role in season one.

But who else will be appearing in the latest episodes?

The Campbell brothers are back for another season of hijinks and chaos. Sky Max’s hit comedy has returned with a fresh batch of new episodes.

Danny Dyer won his first ever BAFTA award for his role in series one. He is back along with Ryan Sampson - who also created the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show first debuted back in July 2024 and after a 12 month wait it is finally about to return. It will pick-up after the shocking revelation that the brother’s dad was not in fact dead - he simply just left them.

But who is in the cast for series 2 of Mr. Bigstuff? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Mr. Bigstuff season 2 start?

Danny Dyer (L) and Ryan Sampson (R) in Mr. Bigstuff season 2 | Sky Max

The latest episodes from the hit comedy are set to arrive on Sky and Now TV today (July 24). Viewers can tune in and binge the full season - or watch it on Sky Max this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Bigstuff will be on at 9pm with the second episode of series two will follow at 9.30pm. Each episode of the show lasts approximately 30 minutes, including adverts.

The synopsis for the season, from Sky, reads: “Series two picks up two weeks after the shock news that the brothers’ dad’s not actually dead, and Lee and Glen are handling it very differently.

“But, with chaos mounting and questions piling up, the brothers unite on a mission to track him down. Meanwhile, Kirsty’s taking charge in the bedroom and the boardroom, but one badly timed kiss—and a mysterious blackmailer—threaten to bring it all crashing down.

“With secrets spilling and tempers flaring, it’s only a matter of time before the family blows up—again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the cast of Mr. Bigstuff?

Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson have returned as the Campbell brothers - Lee and Glenn. Also returning is Harriet Webb, who plays Kirsty in the show.

Audiences will recognise Danny Dyer from his long career across TV and film, including a spell on EastEnders as Mick Carter. He was also part of the cast for Disney+’s Rivals in 2024.

Ryan Sampson was in ITV’s historical comedy series Plebs - playing slave Grumio across five seasons and a special. He is also Tommo in Sky’s dramedy Brassic.

Harriet Webb (L), Ryan Sampson (C) and Danny Dyer (R) in Mr. Bigstuff | Sky Max

Viewers may have seen Harriet Webb in Channel 4’s Big Boys. She played Shannon in all three seasons of the acclaimed comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also joining series two are Ryan Sampson’s Brassic co-stars Tom Hanson and Parth Thakerar, as well as Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street) David Mumeni (Stath Lets Flats) and Alan Ford (Snatch).

Returning cast includes Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Fatiha El-Ghorri (Taskmaster), Victoria Alcock (Bad Girls), Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders) and Clive Russell (Ripper Street).

Who are the guest stars in Mr. Bigstuff season 2?

A number of high-profile guest roles for the new episodes have been confirmed. It includes:

Rula Lenska as Rita: Guest-starring in episode two, Rula Lenska—renowned for her roles in Coronation Street and her memorable appearance on Celebrity Big Brother—delivers high comedy as Rita, an eccentric and flirtatious woman the brothers believe is connected to their missing dad, Don Campbell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Henry as Pam: Known for her portrayal of Shirley Carter in EastEnders, Linda Henry reunites with Dyer to play Pam, a no-nonsense, hands-on mechanic at the family haulage firm.

Shaun Williamson as an angry clown: The EastEnders and Extras favourite appears in episode five in a whole new light, playing a furious children’s entertainer who finds himself at the centre of another brotherly showdown.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.