Mindhunter fans have longed for a third season for years - and a sensational return has been hinted at 👀👀

Mindhunter has not released new episodes since 2019.

Fans have long demanded a third season.

After years of waiting - hopes have been reignited.

It has been more than half a decade since Mindhunter last released an episode - but hopes of a potential return have been reignited once again. Fans of the serial killer drama have long clung to dreams of a third season and one of the stars of the show has dropped a tantalising hint.

First debuting on Netflix back in 2017, the series followed two FBI agents in the bureau’s Behavioral Science Unit in the late 1970s at the dawn of the age of criminal profiling. A second series followed two years later and viewers have been waiting for more ever since.

It was never publicly announced that Mindhunter had been cancelled - however director David Fincher returned to the world of movies and the cast were released from their contracts in early 2020. A spokesperson for the streaming service said at the time: “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

Back in 2023, Fincher dashed fans' dreams again by explaining why the show hadn’t returned yet. He told Forbes : “It's a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment.”

However, the door on an unlikely return for Mindhunter has been opened once again. Here’s all you need to know:

Mindhunter star hints it could return - with a twist

Mindhunter (Photo: Patrick Harbron/Netflix) | Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Holt McCallany, who played Bill Tench in the show, is out on the press circuit promoting his soon-to-be-released Netflix series The Waterfront. Unsurprisingly he was asked once again about Mindhunter and he may have just reinvigorated hopes.

He told CBR: "So look, you know, I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance.”

However he did say that there was a big condition on any potential return for Mindhunter. He explained: “I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts."

In a reference to his co-star on the Netflix show Jonathan Groff, Holt added: "And we gotta wait for the best actor on Broadway.” Groff was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Bobby Darin in Just in Time.

