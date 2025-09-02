Remind yourself of everyone who has left The Great British Sewing Bee so far 🧵

The Great British Sewing Bee is going Hollywood this week.

The remaining contestants are facing challenges inspired by the silver screen.

But who is still in the cast and who has been eliminated?

It is a movie-themed week of The Great British Sewing Bee. The hit BBC show is nearing its conclusion, and just a handful of contestants are left.

The remaining contestants will take on challenges inspired by the silver screen. Sara Pascoe is back on hosting duties this year, after taking a season off for maternity leave.

Before the latest episode, you might be wondering who is still left in the competition. Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from The Great British Sewing Bee tonight?

Sara Pascoe returns to host The Great British Sewing Bee | BBC/Love Productions

The show will be back on our screens at 9pm this evening (September 2). It will clash partly with the start of Bake Off, so you may have to decide on which order to watch them in.

It will be on BBC One and iPlayer, once again. The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The sewers tackle three challenges inspired by the silver screen, beginning by following a pattern for a jacket like the one worn by actress Tippi Hedren in Hitchcock classic The Birds.

“They let their imaginations run wild in the made to measure round as they design an outfit for a horror movie character, and the transformation task sees them turning red cinema curtains and tiebacks into a glamorous outfit for a Hollywood party.”

Who is still in the cast of The Great British Sewing Bee?

After the first seven weeks of the competition, more than half of the original 12 contestants have now been eliminated. Heading into week eight, it means that just five sewers are left on the show.

Caz, 59, retired - Staffordshire

Gaynor, 72, retired office manager - Port Talbot

Kit, 24, digital marketeer - Manchester

Órla, 19, cafe worker/ student - Inverness

Yasmin, 30, scientist - Gateshead

Who has left The Great British Sewing Bee so far?

Heading into tonight’s (August 26) episode, six of the original cast have already been eliminated. It has included plenty of fan favourites.

The full list of exits prior to the start of week seven includes:

Saffie - week 2

Peter - week 2

Glendora - week 3

Novello - week 4

Jess - week 5

Dan - week 6

Stuart - week 7

Who is the host for The Great British Sewing Bee series 11?

After taking last year off, Sara Pascoe is back to host the latest season of the popular BBC competition show. She had previously been on hosting duty for series eight and nine.

Sara stepped away from season 10 because she was on maternity leave - but she is back once again for the 2025 edition. She is one of four people to have hosted the show since it premiered back in 2013.

Claudia Winkleman was the host for the first four seasons between 2013 and 2016. The show took a three year hiatus and then returned in 2019 with comedian Joe Lycett as the presenter.

He hosted the show in series six and seven, before Sara Pascoe took over from series eight. She returned for series nine and then took a year off, before coming back to present series 11.

The 10th season of The Great British Sewing Bee was hosted by Kiell Smith-Bynoe, who stepped in to cover while Sara Pascoe was on maternity leave. He is best known for playing Mike Cooper in Ghosts - as well as being Dean in Stath Lets Flats.

Where is The Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

For its 11th series, the show has once again returned to Sunny Bank Mills for filming. It is a former textile mill located in Farsley, Leeds and dates back to the 19th century.

First opened in 1829, it remained a working mill until 2008. It has been the filming location of The Great British Sewing Bee since series eight back in 2022.

Who are the judges on The Great British Sewing Bee?

The dynamic duo of Patrick Grant and Esme Young are back to host the BBC series once again. They will be casting their well-trained eyes over the work of another batch of contestants.

Patrick has been a judge since the show began all the way back in 2013. He has previously been the director of bespoke tailors Norton & Sons of Savile Row and currently is the director of Community Clothing.

Esme Young joined The Great British Sewing Bee in series 4, replacing original judge May Martin. She is known for co-founding Swanky Modes in the 1970s and has also worked as a costume designer for films like The Beach, Bridget Jones' Diary, Romeo & Juliet and Trainspotting.

