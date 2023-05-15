News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

13 fantastic pictures of dogs and their owners at Hebden's Happy Hounds in Calder Holmes Park

Calder Holmes Park was filled with excited pups and their owners for this year’s Hebden’s Happy Hounds.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th May 2023, 12:30 BST

The event, which is a collaboration between Hebden Royd Town Council and RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch, featured a range of stalls alongside a fun dog show.

All proceeds from the fun dog show will be split between RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch and Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team.

See inside swanky new Calderdale boutique opened by former BBC presenter Liz Green

Take a look at The Piece Hall in Halifax in Marvel's Secret Invasion

Take a look inside Brighouse town centre pub which has reopened after six-figure investment including new beer garden

Hebden's Happy Hounds event at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge.

1. Happy Hounds

Hebden's Happy Hounds event at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
From the left, Amy Fleet, Amber Wright, Louisa Tempest and Michelle Fleet with Teddy.

2. Happy Hounds

From the left, Amy Fleet, Amber Wright, Louisa Tempest and Michelle Fleet with Teddy. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Virginia Lamb from JC Pet Supplies, with Waggiest Tail winner Daisy and owner Tim Ward.

3. Happy Hounds

Virginia Lamb from JC Pet Supplies, with Waggiest Tail winner Daisy and owner Tim Ward. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Eileen and Iris with Dexter.

4. Happy Hounds

Eileen and Iris with Dexter. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Huddersfield