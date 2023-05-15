13 fantastic pictures of dogs and their owners at Hebden's Happy Hounds in Calder Holmes Park
Calder Holmes Park was filled with excited pups and their owners for this year’s Hebden’s Happy Hounds.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th May 2023, 12:30 BST
The event, which is a collaboration between Hebden Royd Town Council and RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford Branch, featured a range of stalls alongside a fun dog show.
All proceeds from the fun dog show will be split between RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch and Calder Valley Search & Rescue Team.
