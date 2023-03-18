From dinosaurs to Strictly stars: Easter fun for all the family at The Victoria Theatre Halifax

The UK’s original and best live dinosaur show Jurassic Earth bring their huge cast of Jurassic beasts to the Victoria Theatre for two performances on Easter Sunday, 9 April at 12pm and 3pm. Come face-to-face with the World’s largest walking T Rex, a big-hearted Brontosaurus, tricky Triceratops, uncontrollable Carnotaurus, vicious Velociraptors & sneaky Spinosaurus. Plus see a dinosaur egg hatch in front of your eyes and the thrill of meeting the cutest Ankylosaurus, Pterodactyl and baby Hatchlings.

Strictly Come Dancing superstars Nadiya & Kai present their most glamourous dance show yet, Once Upon A Time, a fairytale like no other on Wednesday 5 April. The two Strictly pros have created a stunning show that highlights their different backgrounds, showcasing their incredible ballroom journeys whilst shining a spotlight on their love affair with dance. It’s the on- stage romance that you will not want to miss!

The hair-larious Easter Panto adventure Rapunzel will be on stage for two performances on Saturday 22 April at 3pm & 7pm. The cast include Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton as Rapunzel; Atomic Kitten's Kerry Katona as Mother Gothel; Eastenders star Dean Gaffney as The Prince and Britain's Got Talent’s Jamie Leahey and Chuck as The Court Jesters.

Legendary 70’s folk rock pioneers Lindisfarne open their 2023 tour at the Victoria Theatre on Friday 14 April. The band feature a classic five-piece line up of long-time members fronted by original founder-member Rod Clements on vocals, mandolin, fiddle and slide guitar. With a repertoire of unforgettable songs like Meet Me On The Corner, Fog On The Tyne, Lady Eleanor and Run For Home Lindisfarne are guaranteed to get the crowd on its feet and singing along.

There’s more live music in store from the incredible ELO Experience on Friday 21 April. Featuring the greatest hits from the extensive and impressive back catalogue spanning over 45 years including 10538 Overture, Evil Woman, Living Thing, Diary of Horace Wimp, Don't Bring me Down and of course Mr Blue Sky.

