Let’s Grow pop-up allotment to tour Calderdale and entertain families this Summer

Let’s Grow is an interactive event for all the family, championing nature, nurture, wellbeing and imaginative play. Following successful events at Halifax Borough Market, the Let’s Grow’ team is visiting Elland, Brighouse, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge this summer, bringing with them their unique brand of entertaining and interactive performances, as well as workshops and prizes.

The events are produced by the co-creator and presenter of the award-winning CBeebies TV series, ‘Mr Bloom’s Nursery’, Ben Faulks, along with his wife, Creative Director, Mimi Faulks. Visitors will be able to relax at the pop-up allotment, meet an adorable family of baby fruits and vegetables, marvel at the Let’s Grow magic shed and walk side-by-side with Zelva the Giant Tortoise. There’s also the opportunity to play hide and seek around town with the fruit and vegetable babies and win prizes.

The events are all free to attend and will be taking place from 11am to 3pm as follows:

The Let’s Grow pop-up allotment.

Sowerby Bridge - Wednesday 3 August - Tuel Lane car park, next to Tuel Lane Lock

Todmorden - Thursday 4 August - Pollination Street Garden

Elland - Friday 5 August - Southgate bandstand

Brighouse - Saturday 6 August - In front of the parklets in Bethel Street car park.

The ‘Let’s Grow’ events have been organised by Calderdale Council as part of the new Cultural Strategy “Where Creativity Flows” and its delivery plan, to ensure that each and every person has culture and creativity woven into the fabric of their lives. The events have been made possible with funding from West Yorkshire Combined Authority Gainshare Fund.

Events like these are part of a wider programme of cultural activity to celebrate the borough’s identity and its unique offering. At the Let’s Grow events there will be the opportunity to take part in the consultation to gather ideas for the Year of Culture in 2024, to coincide with Calderdale’s 50th anniversary.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: "The Let’s Grow events at Halifax Borough Market have been really popular, so we’re delighted to be able to welcome the events to locations across the borough this summer. These free family festivals will offer exciting and engaging activities that also educate young people about gardening, food and nature.

“We’re passionate about bringing diverse and engaging events to our towns and developing the borough’s growing profile as a vibrant cultural destination. As we head towards our Year of Culture in 2024, we want to hear from residents and visitors about what they’d like to see and how we can best celebrate. At these events there’ll be the opportunity to share feedback, so make sure you have your say and ‘Let’s Grow’ our ideas together.”