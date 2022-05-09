Sea Fever announced show at Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Formed in 2019, the band also features New Order’s Tom Chapman and Phil Cunningham - with Tom on bass, guitars, synths and programming, and Phil on guitars. Powering the band’s pulsing beats is Elliot Barlow, who is joined on the band’s first studio outing by New Order drummer, Stephen Morris.

Explaining how SEA FEVER came together, Iwan said: “We’d wanted to work with each other for ages, so when we finally sat down in the studio, the band just seemed to come together naturally.”

In 2022, SEA FEVER have fleshed out their live sound and are planning a special show at Hebden Bridge Trades on June 23. Featuring a headline set from the band, the night will also feature a billing of special guests to be announced.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SEA FEVER will be performing a one-off show @ Hebden Bridge Trades Club on 23 June 2022.