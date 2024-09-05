Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Calderdale’s most unusual traditions takes place this weekend.

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing sees a troupe of people in straw hats pulling a cart piled high with rushes around some of Calderdale’s most beautiful villages.

The popular festival takes place this year on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, and usually attracts huge crowds.

The rush cart – with the “rush maiden” perched on top – is hauled down country lanes and up some steep hills by a team of strong volunteers who make stops at churches and pubs in Sowerby Bridge and its surrounding villages.

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival 2023. Cart maiden Lisa Norman.JI

They are accompanied along the way by groups of musicians and morris dancers, providing entertainment for those who come to watch the spectacle.

The festival was originally revived for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 and this year it will mark the coronation of King Charles.

Organisers have raised over £20,000 for good causes, and the weekend contributes significantly to the local economy.

The custom dates back many centuries to when church floors consisted of little more than stones or bare earth, and rushes were used as a covering.

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing Festival 2023. Wrigley Head Morris Men.

Each year, in late summer, the old and rotten rushes were cleared out and new ones taken to the churches. In some areas, this annual activity developed into a celebration involving revelry, music and dancing.

This year’s route will go from Warley through Sowerby Bridge on the Saturday, and on the Sunday from Sowerby – beginning with a church service – to Cottonstones and on to Triangle and Ripponden.

For the full route and more information visit https://rushbearing.com/