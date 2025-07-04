Train at The Piece Hall: 15 amazing photos from last night's Train gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Jul 2025, 08:14 BST
Multi-GRAMMY award winners Train brought the Californian sunshine and a show packed with hits to West Yorkshire on another incredible night at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Since their formation in 1994, the chart-topping San Francisco band have been captivating audiences around the world with their signature blend of rock and pop.

And they truly did that again on a night that will live long in the memory of all those at The Piece Hall.

“I Love this place – you guys are beautiful,” frontman Pat Monahan told the capacity crowd inside the historic Halifax venue’s beautiful courtyard.

Train’s set included Calling All Angels, If It’s Love, Meet Virginia, Play That Song, Lose Control and Bruises before they built up to a finale which included such massive worldwide smash hits as Drops of Jupiter, Hey Soul Sister and Drive By.

US rising star Matt Hansen opened the night with a set which proved why he has achieved 400 million streams across his first 10 singles.

This summer’s record-breaking TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall series continues on Friday (July 4) with chat-topping pop rockers Busted before national treasure Olly Murs headlines on Saturday.

Train

Train

Train

Train

