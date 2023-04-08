What's On in Calderdale: 7 photos from Todmorden Market's Easter Fair
There was plenty of seasonal fun to be had at Todmorden Market’s Easter Fair.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
The event yesterday (Friday) included carnival games, a treasure hunt, egg painting and Easter bonnet decorating.
There was also an artisan market and fairground rides.
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
