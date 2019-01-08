Piece Hall antiques shop features on BBC Antiques Road Trip

A Piece Hall antiques shop will appear on our TV screens next week on an episode of BBC Antiques Road Trip.

Al's Emporium was visited by films crews in September last year for the BBC One show which follows antiques experts as they travel the UK searching for treasures.

Read: New BBC trailer gives a look at Gentleman Jack series set and filmed at Shibden Hall

The vintage, antiques and collectables shop is a family run business which used to be based in Todmorden until last year when it moved to the Piece Hall, Halifax.

Antiques expert Philip Serrell visited the shop in his classic car to find something special to take to auction.

Simone Sargent, who owns the shop with husband Al, said: "Phil and his crew were blown away by the Piece Hall as they had never been to it before or even heard of it. They loved our shop and commented on how well it was laid out. Phil also visited other fellow shops including Off the Wall, Loafers and Gin Lane and was very impressed.

Read: Here's how Calderdale students can star in series three of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge

"We had a great afternoon and Phil, despite his somewhat grumpy TV persona, was an absolute joy.

Simone and Al Sargent with Philip Sorrell

"We hope that this won't be our first and only time on the show.

"All this is fantastic for our business, our fellow tenants and Halifax as a whole which is my home town."

Al's Emporium will feature on the Antiques Road Trip on Thursday, 17 January at 4.30pm on BBC One.

Read: Calling all Calderdale chefs as applications open for next series of MasterChef: The Professionals