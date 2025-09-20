Strictly Come Dancing is back - and you won’t want to miss it! 💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing will waltz onto our screens today (September 20).

The launch show is set to kick-off series 23 on the BBC.

But what time can you expect it to be on TV?

Grab your dancing shoes and dust down the sparkly leotards because Strictly is back. The road to the Glitterball Trophy is finally about to begin for another year.

Chris McCausland lifted the converted prize in 2024 alongside Dianne Buswell. A fresh group of stars will be taking to the ballroom floor over the coming weeks and months.

But when can you expect the show to start this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

First look at Strictly Come Dancing series 23 | BBC

The legendary reality series is about to dance back onto our screens in just a matter of hours. Prepare to waltz your fingers over to the TV remote and switch over to BBC One this evening (September 20).

Strictly Come Dancing’s launch show will be on tonight and it is due to start at 6.40pm and will run for approximately two hours, finishing at around 8.30pm. There will just be one episode this weekend with the normal schedule commencing next Saturday (September 27) and Sunday (September 28).

What to expect from Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman welcome 15 new famous faces, reality stars and content creators to the Strictly ballroom to pair them with their professional partners, while judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke give their initial thoughts on the couples.

“There's also a routine from the reigning champions Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell and music by Jessie J.”

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing?

The show will be broadcast on BBC One once again this year. Episodes will be live on Saturday evenings and Sundays (from next week) on the channel.

It can also be watched live and on demand via BBC iPlayer. So if you can’t watch it as it airs you don’t have to miss out.

