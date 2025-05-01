Which famous people have visited Halifax: Gladiators, Coronation Street, Eastenders and I'm a Celebrity stars spotted enjoying one of Halifax's favourite restaurants

By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st May 2025, 21:18 BST
There were some famous faces enjoying lunch in Halifax today.

La Luna, in Westgate Arcade in the town centre, has posted a photo of the celebs after their visit to the restaurant.

Bradley Walsh (The Chase, Gladiators), Brian Conley (The Brian Conley Show, EastEnders), Shane Richie (EastEnders, I’m a Celebrity) and Joe Pasquale (I’m a Celebrity, Dancing On Ice) were in Halifax ahead of a performance of ‘The Prat Pack’ at The Victoria Theatre this evening.

The show is inspired by the performances of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Junior, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford and has been performed in Halifax as part of a UK tour.

Brian Conley, Bradley Walsh, Joe Pasquale and Shane Richie at La Luna in HalifaxBrian Conley, Bradley Walsh, Joe Pasquale and Shane Richie at La Luna in Halifax
Brian Conley, Bradley Walsh, Joe Pasquale and Shane Richie at La Luna in Halifax



Reacting to the stars’ visit to La Luna, one customer posted: “Wow wish I was there.”

Another said: “They’ve gone to the best place.”

Work is currently underway to extend La Luna into the premises next door, which used to house Coco Boo Loves.

