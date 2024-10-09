Everything we know about new BBC series Riot Women created by Sally Wainwright that's set in Hebden Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Film crews been spotted in Calderdale over the past few months as filming takes place for new BBC series Riot Women.

Cameras have been spotted in Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd filming for the series.

But what is Riot Women? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming BBC show.

What is Riot Women about?

Sally Wainwright, Joanna Scanlan (Image: Misan Harriman), Rosalie Craig (Image: Sergei Sarakhanov), Lorraine Ashbourne (Image: Pip Bourdillon), Tamsin Greig (Image:Harry Livingstone), and Amelia Bullmore (Image: Ruth Crafer)

Riot Women will dive headfirst into the world of five women who, along with two riotous backing singers, come together to create a makeshift punk-rock band in order to enter a local talent contest, but in writing their first original song, soon discover that they have a lot to say - and this is their way to say it.

As they juggle demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, husbands who’ve buggered off, and disastrous dates and relationships, the band becomes a catalyst for change in their lives, and it’s going to make them question everything.

The six-part series is a testament to the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation.

As the story progresses, it’s more than music that binds them; a deeply potent, long-buried secret begins to surface – one that unexpectedly entangles Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, in a complex triangle - and threatens to tear everything apart.

Preparing The Albert pub, Hebden Bridge for filming Riot Women

Who has written the series?

Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright is writing Riot Women.

Sally has created a number of top TV dramas that have centred on life in Calderdale including Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack.

Speaking when the series was commissioned Sally said: “I've been wanting to write a series like this for a long time. It's a celebration of women of a certain age, and all the life-stuff they suddenly find themselves negotiating/dealing with.

"The show is also my own personal homage to Rock Follies of '77, and the feisty Little Ladies who woke me up to what I wanted to do with my life when I was 13."

Who is starring in the series?

Leading the cast and the Riot Women band are Joanna Scanlan (After Love, The Thick of It) as Beth, Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen) as Kitty, Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin) as Holly, Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma's Not Normal) as Jess, and Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood) as Yvonne.

Anne Reid (The Sixth Commandment) will play Nancy, Holly and Yvonne’s mother, with Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) as Jess’s Aunt Mary. Peter Davison (Doctor Who) and Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) and Angel Coulby (Merlin) also join the cast.

The series will also star Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), Jonny Green (White Lines), Ellise Chappell (Yesterday), Macy Jacob Seelochan (Shadow and Bone), Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks), Shannon Lavelle (The Hardacres), Mark Bazeley (Broadchurch), Amit Shah (Happy Valley), Rick Warden (Red Eye), Ben Batt (Domina), Natalia Tena (Harry Potter), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Oliver Huntingdon (Sherwood), Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman), Olwen May (A Very British Scandal), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Gleaves (Bodyguard) and Thomas Flynn (Masters of the Air).

Where have they been filming?

Film crews have been seen in Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge over the past few months.

In the summer it is thought filming took place at The Shoulder of Mutton and Coin in Hebden Bridge.

Filming also took place in Halifax town centre where an upside down police car was seen near the Old Cock Pub.