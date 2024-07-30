Happy Valley creator's Disney Plus series won't be returning for a second season
The series aired in March 2024 and was created by Calderdale writer and director Sally Wainwright.
Renegade Nell was an adventure series starring Louisa Harland set in 18th-century England.
A Disney spokesman said: "Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service.
"We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor.
"We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future."
Sally Wainwright has seen great success in the world of TV, having created hit dramas such as Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack.
She is currently filming a new series based in Hebden Bridge called Riot Women.