Television: Why has Happy Valley not been nominated at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards?
Millions of viewers tuned into the third and final series of Happy Valley earlier this year – but why has it not been nominated at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards?
The cut off point for this year’s awards, with nominees including The Crown and This Is Going To Hurt, was from the first day of 2022 to the last.
Happy Valley will be eligible for next year's awards ceremony.
The BBC drama starring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton gripped the nation over its final six episodes and saw 7.5 million people tune in to watch the final episode.
This made the show, created and written by Sally Wainwright, the most watched the most-watched television programme of the year so far when it aired.
Sarah Lancashire has been nominated for Leading Actress for her role in Julia at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023.
Happy Valley followed sergeant Catherine Cawood in the Calder Valley.