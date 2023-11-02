News you can trust since 1853
Halifax town centre.Halifax town centre.
Halifax town centre.

Here are 9 of the most read stories on the Halifax Courier website in October

From Piece Hall gig announcements to feeling nostalgic with old pictures, these were the most popular stories on the Halifax Courier website during October.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:30 GMT

Here are the links to last month’s most read stories:

NOSTALGIA - 41 photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2006

HALIFAX NOSTALGIA - 44 photos that will take you right back to nights on the town in 2009

Here are the average attendances for every club in the National League including Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic, York City and Southend United

Look back - 24 pictures showing life in Halifax and Calderdale in the 1980s

43 photos from new starters at primary schools across Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

23 landlords and landladies you may remember from Halifax and Calderdale in the 2000s

Who is playing at The Piece Hall next summer - First four big names including Status Quo announced for huge concerts in Halifax

Who is playing at The Piece Hall next summer? Organisers getting ready to announce next big stars coming to Halifax

Switch - Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town centre and bringing back iconic Maine Street

We turned back the clock to remember nights out in Halifax town centre back in 2006.

1. NOSTALGIA: 41 photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2006

We took a deep dive into our photo archive to look at pictures from Halifax nights out back in 2009

2. HALIFAX NOSTALGIA: 44 photos that will take you right back to nights on the town in 2009

We took a look at the average attendances for every club in the National League so far this season.

3. Here are the average attendances for every club in the National League including Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic, York City and Southend United

Back to the archive and we turned the clock back to look at life in Halifax and Calderdale in the 1980s.

4. Look back: 24 pictures showing life in Halifax and Calderdale in the 1980s

