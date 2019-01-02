Brighouse councillor welcomes extension of free hour of on-street parking in town centre

Councillor Scott Benton has welcomed the extension of free hour on-street parking in Brighouse until the end of January.

Calderdale Council reintroduced a full hour of free on-street parking to help boost trade in the town before Christmas.

The council announced the extension to the end of January in an effort to support businesses through the notoriously difficult post-Christmas period.

From February onwards the rate for on-street parking in the town will be a flat 20p for up to an hour, in response to concerns that the previous free half-hour was confusing and led to people actually reducing the amount of time they spent shopping in the town.

Coun Scott Benton, Leader of the Conservative group in Calderdale and Councillor for Brighouse and Clifton, said: "The introduction of the free hour’s parking on-street in the run-up to Christmas was a welcome step forward and we’re pleased that this will now be extended throughout January.

"We asked the council to think again about the introduction of the on-street charges which have definitely had a negative impact upon trade in the town centre.

"The proposed change from February onwards will simplify the current arrangement which led to a lot of confusion.

"High streets all over the country are currently struggling and although we continue to feel that parking in Brighouse Town Centre should be free we’re pleased that the council has listened to our concerns and we will closely monitor the new arrangements in the hope that it will improve footfall in the town centre."

The machines and signage will be amended through January to ensure they’re ready for the February changes. Calderdale Council will then monitor the effect of the new arrangements with the Brighouse Improvement District.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Coun Barry Collins, said: “After talking to traders and listening to their concerns, we’ve agreed to make some changes to the on-street parking charges in Brighouse.

“We are extending the one hour free on-street parking offer to the end of January, as we know it can be a difficult month, particularly for the retail sector.

“In our view, a modest charge of 20p for up to an hour, from February, should end any confusion caused by the previous free half-hour period and encourage space turnover so more people can visit the great independent shops and businesses in the town centre.”

