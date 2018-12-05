Here's why shoppers in Brighouse will be able to park for free this Christmas

From Monday 10 December, shoppers in Brighouse will be able to park for free for an hour on-street in the town centre in the run-up to Christmas.

At a meeting of the Brighouse Town Board yesterday evening (Tuesday), Calderdale Council announced that it will be temporarily reintroducing the full hour of free on-street parking to help boost business in the town before Christmas, in response to concerns from traders about reduced footfall.

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “We want to do everything we can to support Brighouse’s great businesses and encourage people to visit the town for shopping and leisure, especially over the festive period.

“We have talked to traders and listened to their concerns about the new parking charges.

"Together, we agreed that it would be helpful to temporarily go back to the original arrangement of one hour’s free parking. We’re still limiting the parking time to an hour to ensure continued availability of spaces to bring in more shoppers.

“During the next few weeks we will be working with Brighouse BID to look at longer-term options for parking in the town centre.”

The parking bays have a maximum stay of one hour, no return within one hour. This is a change from the introduction of new charges to Brighouse parking where only the first half hour will be free with a second half hour costing 20p, with a one hour limit.

The changes which the council made to parking charges across Calderdale following the recent review were approved by Full Council after endorsement from the Place Scrutiny Board.

The Council recognises that its parking charges need to be flexible to meet the needs of each of Calderdale’s distinctive towns and villages, and tweaks will be made where necessary.

