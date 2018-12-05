Calderdale school donates handmade garden furniture to Overgate Hospice as part of project

The Brooksbank School in Elland, has donated a host of handmade garden furniture items to a neighbouring hospice as part of a project by home improvement retailer Wickes and social enterprise, VIY (Volunteer It Yourself).

As part of the activity, 25 volunteers from the school worked together at a one-day carpentry workshop, building benches and planters which were then donated to Overgate Hospice.

Read: Here's how Calderdale students can star in series three of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge

The donation enables residents to benefit from a new, relaxing outdoor communal area.

The project forms part of a wider relationship between VIY and the High School, which has already seen a group of 20 pupils work alongside their mentors on a number of DIY initiatives.

Projects have included the building of the decking for the school tennis courts, making and painting benches for the schoolyard, and undertaking a complete refresh of their outdoor space.

Read: Watch as project celebrates the talent and achievements of people in Calderdale

The Wickes store in Halifax supported the project by donating all the tools and materials required.

Paul Swanick, Store Manager of Wickes, Halifax said: “It’s been great to get involved in the project and teach our young volunteers the trade skills that we ourselves have built up over the years. It makes us feel proud knowing that we’ve been able to help set them up with future trade career opportunities, whilst at the same time giving back to the community by building furniture for the local nursing home.”

Imran Younas, Lead Mentor, said: “The volunteers have worked hard on the project and it has really paid off. We’re pleased to have been part of a wonderful initiative, which benefits the young volunteers by teaching them new skills, which hopefully will help them in their futures.”

Read: Hebden Bridge highlighted as West Yorkshire is named on National Geographic Traveller Cool List 2019