Everything we know about the Halifax lorry crash, clean up and when the roads will reopen

Diversions, delays and road closures are still in place after a lorry crashed and overturned on one of the main routes near Halifax town centre.

Here is everything we know so far about the crash and when the roads are set to re-open.

SEE MORE: Aerial picture gallery shows scale of damage and clean up after major Halifax lorry crash





What happened?

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said police officers were called at 5:57am this morning (28 March) to reports of a lorry colliding with the front of a house on Stump Cross, in Halifax.

WATCH: Major route into Halifax blocked by overturned lorry - rush hour chaos on roads

The lorry had overturned and shed its load close to houses and police sealed off the road.

This caused huge traffic delays and disruption for buses and commuters as they were diverted away.

What roads are closed?

Leeds Road, The Hough and Kell Lane are likely remain closed for the next few hours because of the overturned lorry.

Bradford Road is closed to traffic in both directions near Stump Cross. Traffic travelling down Bradford Road from the Shelf side can access Leeds Road but cannot continue on to Halifax.

READ MORE: Road safety inspection to take place after Halifax lorry crashes

What has happened to the driver of the lorry?

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK handles the waste management for Calderdale Council and it is one their vehicles that crashed this morning.

A spokesperson said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. The cause of the accident is as of yet unknown but will be subject to investigation in due course.

READ MORE: Waste company Suez to investigate Halifax crash as lorry overturns​





What is happening now?

The neighbourhood policing teams in Calderdale have said the recover operators are working hard to clear the difficlt scene. They are expecting road closure to remain for a minimum of a further four hours.

Calderdale Council has also said that once all the debris has been removed from site, the condition of the carriageway will be assessed.

MORE NEWS: Police warn of major disruption on Halifax roads as overturned lorry crashes into house

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.