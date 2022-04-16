Halifax fire LATEST: demolition work stars at popular supermarket after blaze
Demolition work is starting at a popular Halifax shop after a huge fire yesterday.
Two fire engines and an aerial appliance are expected to remain at Pearl Supermarket on Queens Road for the rest of today.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire Service said: "The demolition of the site will begin today and continue over the coming days.
"You may notice an increase of smoke and dust in the area.
"Road closures are in place so please avoid travelling into the area.
"Thanks to the local community and partner agencies for their support as we continue to tackle this incident.
Crews from 15 fire stations were called to tackle the blaze yesterday afternoon.
One Courier reader said: "Sad day, absolutely loved this shop.
"Lovely staff. I know it will be hard but I hope they get back in business soon.
"Our prayers are with all the families and business got affected."