The Brighouse Art Circle members, who meet every Thursday, took part in a special session led by Mr Harrison, who entertained the participants with tales and anecdotes whilst showing them how to paint a Lakeland barn in his own style.

The next meeting is on Thursday, October 27, at 7.30pm, and will be a workshop based on flying high.

Following this, on Thursday, November 3, there will be the monthly life model session.

Yorkshire artist John Harrison who gave a demonstration at Brighouse Art Circle

New members of all abilities and ages are warmly welcomed at Brighouse Art Circle, based at Waring Green Community Centre. Brighouse.

Sessions involve demonstrations, workshops, life models, costume models and exhibitions.