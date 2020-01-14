Inspectors praise Lee Mount Residential Home in latest report

Lee Mount Residential Home has been rated good in its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The home required improvement after the CQC’s last visit, but their latest report praises the management and staff’s commitment to providing person-centred care, with well thought-out processes in place to capture people’s wishes and preferences and make real improvements in people’s quality of life.

The report says people and staff were empowered to achieve goals which reduced challenging behaviours and improved people’s engagement with activities in both the home and the wider community.Inspectors found that people had a very good social life, and the home was a real presence in its local community, hosting events and raising funds for charity.

The report says people who used the service and their neighbours had chances to get to know each other and that people were able to raise concerns formally and informally, and that the registered manager would take immediate action on what they were told.

People were provided with sensitive end of life care, the report says, that included strong support for relatives and good understanding of people’s wishes.

The report also says there were good processes in place to ensure risks associated with care, medicines and the premises were minimised, and that there was a caring approach in the home.

Inspectors also found that there were good systems in place to manage people’s lack of capacity to make decisions. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

Manager Manjinder Dhiman said: “The service has been up and down over the last five or six years, but due to the struggles with have been though in the past it is a remarkable achievement for our service as the threshold of receiving an outstanding in any area from CQC is extremely high. Only three adult care home services have ever been awarded an outstanding in any area in the entire Calderdale district.

“We are a family run service so the financial restraints on us are very tight and have achieved this with hardly no budget whatsoever, but just by working hard and thinking outside the box. We are registered for 25 people however in the last two-three years we have had to build up from as low as 13 people using the service, as well as building up our reputation.

“I had no experience before I started working at the service in October 2015 so it just shows what is achievable if you put the hard work and dedication into always improving people’s quality of life, both people who use the service and people who work within the service.”