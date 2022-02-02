Platinum Jubilee: Halifax Minster to hold special service in tribute to The Queen

The Queen succeeded to the Throne on February 6, 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI.

She was in Kenya at the time and became the first Sovereign in over 200 years to accede while abroad.

Exactly seven decades later, on Sunday, February 6, 2022, Halifax Minster will pay tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II by holding a platinum anniversary service of thanksgiving.

Vicar of Halifax, Rev Canon Hilary Barber

The service will start at 4pm and be led by the Vicar of Halifax, Canon Hilary Barber, and the preacher will be The Ven Peter Townley, Archdeacon of Pontefract and acting Archdeacon of Halifax.

Music will include the anthem ‘Confortate’, commissioned for the Queen’s 60th anniversary written by Dr Simon Lindley, and will be sung by the Minster choir.

Members of the public are invited to join the congregation to celebrate this great milestone in the life of the Queen and of the nation.

Canon Hilary Barber said: “This anniversary is the perfect opportunity for us all to join in and celebrate this amazing achievement of service to our nation by one individual, and to come together for a celebration in these cold months of winter.

“The Minster warmly welcomes everyone to come along and enjoy this special anniversary tribute.”