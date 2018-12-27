Todmorden food bank says a big thank you to generous valley

A Todmorden food bank has highly praised people in the Calder Valley for their generosity throughout the year and especially during the winter.

The Todmorden Food Drop In, which operates from St Mary’s Parish Church on a Saturday from 9.30am to noon, helps those from the town and surrounding areas who are in need of food.

A volunteer from the centre said: “It’s been a busy year, as it has been every year.

“When we started three and a half years ago we never expected it to be like this but it seems to continue to grow.

“Number fluctuate, always get more people in winter as some people have to make a choice between heating and eating.

“We do not judge people. We say anyone who needs food is welcome to come along.”

Many different people use the service with people aged between 16 to 84, single people, couples and families with several children.

The centre says there has been an increase of children over the past year which could be down to the cafe that is provided at the food bank on a Saturday morning.

A few weeks ago the food bank saw a record breaking 100 people use the service.

Those who use the service receive food parcels which offer people a three day emergency food supply. Contents range from soups and vegetables to toiletries.

“It’s a very generous valley,” said a food bank volunteer.

“Lots of people want to give their time and we have had an enormous amount of donations. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people in the valley.”

There are currently around 70 volunteers registered to help out at the food bank.

Anyone who wishes to help out can visit www.todfooddropin.org for more information and those wishing to leave donations can take items to St Mary’s Church on a Wednesday at 2pm.

