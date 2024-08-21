Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm August 19 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closures for technology works.

• M606, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 25, Lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade.

• A58, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25, slip road closure for barrier repair works, diversion route in place via local authority and National Highways network.

• M62, from 8pm August 27 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closures for inspection works.

• M62, from 8pm August 28 to 5am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A58, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 26, slip road closures and lane closures for inspection works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A58, from 8pm September 2 to 6am October 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, carriageway closures and lane closures for carriageway improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.